The second division of Spanish football is coming to an end and soon we will know the teams that will play next season in LaLiga, against the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético or Valencia. Specifically, there are 2 days left for the end of the regular phase, and everything is still at stake.
The second division allows LaLiga to rise to the first two classified in the championship directly. Right now Almería with 79 points and Eibar with 77, lead the table, and would be the favorites to be promoted directly. However, since there are still 6 points up for grabs, Valladolid, currently third with 75 points, could take the place from one of the aforementioned teams.
Between Almería, Eibar and Valladolid are the two places for direct promotion.
The other option to play next season in the first division of Spanish football is to win the playoff that pits four teams against each other for a single promotion place. Specifically, this phase is played from third to sixth in the second division, whose positions are now occupied by Valladolid, Tenerife, Oviedo and Girona.
Valladolid, as we have already said, still have options to get a direct place, which would relegate Almería or Eibar to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the rest of the teams that occupy a playoff place do not have a guaranteed position, because with 6 points at stake, both Ponferradina and UD Las Palmas have options to be among the top six and leave Tenerife out of the playoffs, Oviedo or Girona, if they don’t do their homework in the last few games.
Let us remember that the playoff consists of two-legged eliminatory rounds in which third against sixth and fourth against fifth, whose winners would play for the only place for promotion to the playoff also in the round-trip.
The first leg of the playoffs will take place on June 1 and 2, while the second leg will take place on June 4 and 5. The final is yet to be confirmed but should not take much longer. Therefore, the excitement of seeing which three teams go up to LaLiga is more than guaranteed until the end.
