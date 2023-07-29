Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:39



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

La Pastora has been marketing the best paprika for more than four generations. The company, dedicated since 1945 to the elaboration, improvement and distribution of this raw material, is a benchmark at a national and international level thanks to the highest quality of its references, which stand out for their 100% pure character. In this sense, from its headquarters in Cabezo de Torres it distributes in Spain and abroad a portfolio of products that includes different varieties of sweet and hot paprika; smoked paprika; cayenne; paprika leaf; nora; chorizo ​​pepper, saffron thread in jars of 3 and 5 grams and other spices. Added to this are three new additions: paprika pearls with a unique texture on the palate; dwarf red peppers, under the name of teardrop peppers, ideal for giving the final touch to recipes, and two new types of extra virgin olive oil seasoned with paprika and in two modalities: spicy and smoked.

Its spherifications were named ‘innovative product’ at the Sial International Food Fair

All these products, so different from what can be found on the market today, are the effective result of a balanced combination of innovation and tradition. La Pastora works to adapt traditional products, such as spices or oil, to the demands and needs of increasingly demanding consumers. “We love to go beyond what is established to create new consumption opportunities”, they indicate from the management, while emphasizing the award that their paprika spherifications received at the Sial International Food Fair (Paris) 2018, when they were selected as ‘innovator item’. In addition, La Pastora also has the ISO 9001 Quality Certificate and the organic paprika certificate from Caerm, and received the Mention for Internationalization at the 2018 Mercurio Awards granted by the Murcia Chamber of Commerce and the gold medal for Merit in Labor by the European Association of Economy and Competitiveness (Aedeec) in 2019.

health, essential



La Pastora is especially involved in the health of her clients. The firm contributes to the formation and development of a healthier society. For this reason, their products, which follow an exhaustive traceability process, are made with top-quality raw materials “without fraudulent manipulation, without bulking or additives,” they highlight. In addition, La Pastora is especially committed to publicizing the nutritional properties of paprika, “because it provides meals with an extra benefit for eating a balanced diet,” they summarize. For more information you can consult the website www.la-pastora.com.