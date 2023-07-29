Eyes, how to protect your eyesight in summer

Summer, sun, lots of light, sand and water. With the holidays, the majority of people pay due attention to the skin, perhaps forgetting about eye protection. Very often sunglasses are considered nothing more than a mere fashion accessory while on the contrary they are important elements of protection for the eyesight and the skin around, which is very delicate. Beyond considering glasses as a nice “fashionable” element, what are the characteristics that need to be paid attention to? Essentially three: first of all they must be approved and all the components must have passed the various quality controls (the CE mark). Then they have to filter the light invisible to us, the ultraviolet (UV), the most harmful of solar radiation. This feature is noted on the glasses with an acronym and a number (example, UV400). If not adequately filtered, these radiations can cause photokeratitis or photoconjunctivitis. And thirdly they have the strength, when worn, not to let us be dazzled by the sun



Eyes, filters adapted to the different actions of the day

The lenses, more or less dark, have a number code (1 to 4) which indicate how dark the lens is and in which situations it is suitable. Three features found on good quality glasses sold in ad hoc structures. Each filter is indicated to protect eyesight in different conditions, from water sports to walking in the mountains or in the countryside. A general recommendation from doctors is to protect especially the more delicate children’s eyes, not only with caps or visors, but also with filter glasses of suitable dimensions. The ocular surface should always be protected and moistened by tears. It is good practice, inside the premises, to avoid standing too close to the “mouths” of the air conditioners in order to avoid dry eyes and red eyes.

Eyes, the “artificial tears” to avoid dry eye

Outside, however, it is easier to have the so-called “dry eye”. To relieve the discomfort there are “artificial tears”, moisturizers and lubricants. Components, such as hyaluronic acid , create a thin layer of moisture on the surface of the eye. In addition to the sun, strong light and dry air, what are the other dangers to eyesight that can be encountered during the summer holidays? Sea, river or swimming pool water presents a risk of irritation or infection if it comes into contact with the eyes. It is therefore necessary to protect them from chlorine and salt, which cause itching, burning or redness. Without neglecting the microorganisms responsible for dangerous infections (keratitis, viral or bacterial conjunctivitis). How to prevent and protect yourself from these risks? Do not put your head or open your eyes underwater unless you have swimming goggles on. They deserve a separate discussionand contact lenses which may pose an additional risk. So if you wear contact lenses you should avoid getting wet in any way, from the sea, river and even in the shower. Water can enter the eye. Irritants, such as chlorine or salt, can enter the lens or between the lens and the eye, causing discomfort and risk of infection (Acanthamoeba, is a dangerous protozoan). So at the beach or in the pool it is better to avoid contact lenses. Eyesight is a precious asset and protecting it should be everyone’s commitment.

