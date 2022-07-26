The Cieza festivities in honor of San Bartolomé, which are held from August 23 to 31, will include performances by La Guardia, Fangoria, Rozalén and Ismael Serrano, in addition to traditional zarzuela nights and performances by the Municipal Band of Music and the Ars Nova Choir. There will also be classic events such as the ‘crazy cars’ race and the traditional parade of floats, scheduled for the morning and afternoon, respectively, of Sunday 28. On the 24th, in the Gabriel Celaya auditorium, there will be a ‘snack’ and a music festival organized by the Socialist Youth, the same stage that on the night of the 25th will host the monologues by Nacho García and Miguel Lago, organized by the Brotherhood of Santa María Magdalena.

The paid performances will take place at the La Era soccer field with Fangoria on the 23rd, Soge Culebra and Prok on Friday the 26th and Rozaleé on Sunday the 28th. For his part, Ismael Serrano will do it, also with a ticket, at the Capitol Theater on Tuesday, August 30. They will cost between 10 and 20 euros. In that same place, the musical Kimba will be played the day before. For its part, the free performances will be in the Plaza de España with ‘Voces de España’ (Tuesday 23), La Guardia (Wednesday 24), Municipal Music Band (Thursday 25), Number 1 (Friday 26), the show ‘ We love Rock’ (Monday 29), Bolero Jazz Band (Tuesday 30) and Retropop (Wednesday 31).

Other events of interest will be the Rice and Rabbit Festival on Monday the 29th in the Paseo Ribereño or the religious acts in honor of the patron saint. Thus, on August 24 there will be a concentration and subsequent Huertana Mass in the Basilica of the Assumption from 11 am. At its conclusion, San Bartolomé will leave in procession through the streets of the old town. During all the holidays, his brotherhood has prepared a series of evenings that will take place in the Balcón del Muro. These acts will end on the 31st with the solemn procession and the blessing of the fields, also with the image of the patron saint.

No bullfights



With less than a month to go until the festivities begin, no bullfight has yet been scheduled or announced in the historic La Esperada bullring, which celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. To date, neither the owners of the bullring nor the City Council itself know if there will be shows, not even the historic celebration of August 24, the patron’s day.