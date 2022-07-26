Forest fires continue to threaten an important national reserve in Greece that houses three of the four species of vultures in Europe and is among the largest in the country. Today, Tuesday, hundreds of firefighters tried to put out the fires to save the reserve.
“It is very difficult to control the fire because the vegetation cover is very dense,” a firefighting spokesman said, while more than 2,500 hectares of pine forests have been burned since Thursday in the Dadia National Park, about 900 kilometers northeast of the capital, Athens.
Dimitris Petrovits, deputy governor of the Evros region (northeast), told reporters Tuesday that the firefighters are working in particular to “expand” the buffer zones to slow the spread of the fire.
He pointed out that more than 300 firefighting personnel, four planes and six helicopters are participating in these operations.
The Dadia National Park, with an area of 428 square kilometres, is one of the most important reserves in Europe and is famous for containing nesting flocks of stingrays.
The park suffered “serious damage. It’s a big shock,” an official told ERT public television.
“The (birds) observatory has been completely destroyed, and the main goal now is to save the most important area that contains the nests of the eagle,” she added.
Dadia hosts three of the four species of eagles in Europe: the black vulture, the griffon vulture and the Egyptian vulture, and 36 of the 38 species of birds of prey in Europe.
The reserve is distinguished by the diversity of its habitats, as it includes 104 species of butterflies, 13 species of amphibians, 29 species of reptiles and about 65 species of mammals, 24 of which are bats.
Greece is particularly vulnerable to fires in the summer. The fire services reported that nearly 60 forest fires broke out in the past 24 hours.
Last week, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Since then, it has decreased slightly.
And last summer, the fires destroyed 103,000 hectares of land and killed three people.
Scientists say human-caused climate change is exacerbating extreme weather events, including heat waves, droughts and fires, in parts of Europe and California in recent weeks, increasing their intensity, duration and frequency.
