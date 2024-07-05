Kyrgyzstan’s State Committee for National Security: An attempt to violently seize power has been prevented in the country

The Kyrgyz special services have detained five citizens planning a violent seizure of power. This was reported by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the country. The suspects are currently in pretrial detention. Investigators stated that these are individuals who support the ideology of criminality and also fanatically profess a religious ideology.

Law enforcement uniforms and weapons were found on the suspects

The special services reported that homemade bombs, firearms, ammunition, radios, bulletproof vests, law enforcement uniforms and extremist literature were found in the homes and cars of those detained on suspicion of attempting a coup.

Photo: Akylbek Batyrbekov / Sputnik / RIA Novosti

The investigation is ongoing. The State Committee for National Security promised to provide details later.

Mass arrests of suspects in preparation of coup d’état in Kyrgyzstan

In early June 2023, the State Committee for National Security detained more than 30 people in Kyrgyzstan. They were suspected of preparing a coup d’etat, reported TASS.

According to investigators, the group recruited “disgruntled citizens” for a year and prepared for mass protests and large-scale riots followed by a violent seizure of power.

Related materials:

It was specified that the leader of the group was a representative of the Eldik Kenesh party. In total, the group consisted of about 100 people.

The State Committee for National Security also reported that the detainees “regularly held secret meetings aimed at the ideological processing of the individuals involved, which was directed against state structures, with discussions of plans for the violent seizure of power.”