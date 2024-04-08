Helldidvers 2 it was the best selling game in the UK for the second consecutive month, once again proving to be one of the most successful titles of this early 2024.

Not only that, according to data provided by GSD (which includes data from both physical and digital copies), the multiplayer shooter recorded sales higher than those made by Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in the same reference period.

The comparison obviously arises from the fact that we are talking about games published by Sony, although it is worth pointing out that Helldivers 2 was launched on multiple platforms and at half the price. However, the data is still surprising, given that we are talking about a commercial success that no one expected, perhaps not even from the developers of Arrowhead Games Studio and Sony itself, and even comparable to one of the major blockbusters launched by PlayStation Studios.