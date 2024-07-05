There is a party in the Junior from Barranquilla after the renewal of its top scorer Carlos Arturo Baccawho will continue for another year in a team that has a mark on his heart.

This Thursday, in Barranquillathe 37-year-old striker’s contract extension until June 30, 2025 was announced. Bacca revealed that the renewal was simple because both parties wanted to continue working together.

It wasn’t all about money

“The negotiation was not difficult, it was long, but everything was always clear. Don Fuad (Char) and the directors think that I can continue contributing to the team and that’s how everything happened. They talked to my agent about some proposals, but the only option I had was Junior. Those options were only going to be considered if Junior didn’t happen. The team wanted me to stay and that makes me happy,” said the striker in a press conference.

“In life, money is not everything, there are more important things. Money can fill many gaps, but it is not everything. Thank God, I am financially well off, but three years ago I lost my mother and I can have everything, but she is not here. I had the opportunity to go to China when I was in Italy and there you look at the contracts. Here you look at the heart. My happiness here is everything. The dream I had was to do great things, I have not yet achieved everything, there is more to do,” Bacca added.

The gunner born in Colombian Port He revealed that his goal will be to surpass the record held by his friend Ivan Rene Valenciano as top scorer for Junior de Barranquilla, with 166 goals.

“I want to surpass Valencian“It’s one of my goals. We’re 47 goals behind. There’s less and less time left. There’s one year left. We’re going to work to be in the best condition to give the best to this shirt. I hope it’s a lot of goals, because if I score a lot of goals for the club, it will do well. I hope I can achieve that goal. It’s far away, but I feel it’s close and when I start to smell that it’s close, it’s more beautiful for me. I’ll work with enthusiasm, desire to give the best to the club on and off the field and as a striker, what you speak with is goals,” said Carlos Bacca.

Square, the desire

The top scorer of the first half of the Betplay League opened the door wide open to Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and continues to exert pressure for the talented Colombian player to land in Barranquilla.

“Hopefully, we want to have all the good players. Cuadrado doesn’t have a team and anyone wants to have one. Those who have arrived are young players, I hope to get to know them well, train them and help them. I have already put myself at their disposal for anything,” said Bacca.

Finally, the goalscorer was not oblivious to the arrival of his former teammate in the Colombian National Team, Radamel Falcao Garciato Millionaires“It is an extra motivation to know that it is close, to know that you are fighting against great players. A great player is returning, but above all a great person like ‘Falca’.”

