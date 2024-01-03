Kylian Mbappé He is free to negotiate with any team and decide where he will play next season from January 1, 2024.

This situation was identical to that of two years ago where the Frenchman finally ended up renewing with the PSG Despite the important offer of Real Madrid.

(Unusual: the artificial intelligence model that drives several athletes crazy)(Barranquilla will lose the venue of the 2027 Pan American Games)

Tired of the novel

It is clear that the rumors that he is leaving or staying have tired PSG fans, who want the forward's future to be defined once and for all.

The same thing happens with former players who, like Christophe Dugarry, world champion in 1998, launched strong criticism against him.

“I have the impression that every six months it's: 'He stays, he goes.' I'm fed up. I want Mbappé to embark on a club project and stop being a more personal project. I'm tired of hearing nonsense about his future club every six months. I'm fed up. “I'm not interested, I'm not interested anymore,” he told RMC.

And he added: ““I hope he leaves, with all my heart. I think he is stagnating. I find that in his duels he is increasingly predictable, he lacks strength, character in the fight. I find that he disappears too often from certain fights. The attitude, with your arms raised more and more every day, sends something quite negative.”

(Rohan Dennis: the dark background of the former cyclist suspected of killing his wife)