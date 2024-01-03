From the collection of information carried out by a platform, the information emerged that one California city has the highest average of traffic accidents caused by speeding in the United States. The report took data on road accidents for three different reasons and one of them was exceeding the permitted limit while driving.

Across the US, road accidents are a common problem. Although there are some scenes that are repeated, they are not always caused by the same reason. Given this panorama, the platform Consumer Affairs carried out a compilation of accidents and their causes based on data from 2021.

For the study, they separated the information into three axes according to the reason for the accident: high speed, alcohol consumption before driving, and driving errors. From this, they prepared lists with the position of various cities in each of these axes.

Hesperia, California, the city with the most speeding accidents

In the item of accidents caused by drivers exceeding the maximum speed, California took the top spots. Among the first five places were three cities in the western state, all corresponding to San Bernardino County.

First place went to Hesperia, a city of just over 100,000 inhabitants. With that level of population, and the accidents caused by this reason, has an annual rate of 10.89 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants as a result of speeding on the roads. The data analyzed by the platform show that more than 40 percent of deaths in traffic accidents were caused by this reason. When it came to accidents due to alcohol and poor driving, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee took the top spots respectively.