You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
A city in the state had the highest average of high-speed accidents
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
From the collection of information carried out by a platform, the information emerged that one California city has the highest average of traffic accidents caused by speeding in the United States. The report took data on road accidents for three different reasons and one of them was exceeding the permitted limit while driving.
Across the US, road accidents are a common problem. Although there are some scenes that are repeated, they are not always caused by the same reason. Given this panorama, the platform Consumer Affairs carried out a compilation of accidents and their causes based on data from 2021.
For the study, they separated the information into three axes according to the reason for the accident: high speed, alcohol consumption before driving, and driving errors. From this, they prepared lists with the position of various cities in each of these axes.
Hesperia, California, the city with the most speeding accidents
In the item of accidents caused by drivers exceeding the maximum speed, California took the top spots. Among the first five places were three cities in the western state, all corresponding to San Bernardino County.
First place went to Hesperia, a city of just over 100,000 inhabitants. With that level of population, and the accidents caused by this reason, has an annual rate of 10.89 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants as a result of speeding on the roads. The data analyzed by the platform show that more than 40 percent of deaths in traffic accidents were caused by this reason. When it came to accidents due to alcohol and poor driving, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Memphis, Tennessee took the top spots respectively.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#California #city #chosen #dangerous #drive
Leave a Reply