Ukraine uncovers scheme of relatives of Kyiv officials leaving abroad with orphans

Kyiv officials used orphans as a cover to take their relatives abroad, Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets said.

According to him, employees of the Child and Family Services and the Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children sent 20 of their close relatives to accompany 68 orphans in the city of Wuppertal in Germany. Many of them had no connection to this area.

After this, the fake escorts left the group and did not return to their homeland. The Ukrainian children ended up in the care of the German side exclusively.

The Human Rights Commissioner suggested that this case is not isolated.

Ukrainians’ flight from mobilization has become massive

Earlier, Ukraine set a record for the number of people attempting to escape mobilization. Security forces in the Odessa region detained almost 50 men of draft age while fleeing the country. Each of the fugitives paid smugglers from five to ten thousand dollars (430-860 thousand rubles) to end up in Moldova.

Another 17 fugitives were detained just 200 meters from the border with Hungary. The men were trying to leave for the neighboring country in a packed minibus. They paid 3 to 12 thousand dollars (from 257 thousand to 1 million 200 thousand rubles) for the trip.

It was reported that Ukrainian border guards mined a section of the border to stop the flow of people wishing to swim across the Tisza River and end up in neighboring Romania. At least one of the dodgers stepped on an anti-personnel mine. In total, according to security forces, 45 people drowned while attempting to swim across the Tisza River; the western regional department of the State Border Service of Ukraine called them “victims of adventurism and cowardice.”

It has been estimated that more than 100 draft dodgers try to leave Ukraine every day. Igor Matviychuk, head of the border control department, clarified that this only concerns those fugitives who were detained or reported by border guards from other countries.

Ukrainian men come up with new schemes to evade mobilization

Earlier it became known that a new method of evading mobilization is gaining popularity in Ukraine – men are deliberately trying to commit a crime in order to end up in prison. Military observer, retired colonel Gennady Alekhin added that some “advanced” Ukrainians are trying to end up in foreign prisons. Thus, having entered Finland via Estonia, draft dodgers can voluntarily show prohibited substances purchased in Poland and go to serve their sentence in a colony in Helsinki.

Two escape routes are also becoming popular for leaving. One involves crossing the Moldovan border with a fake passport, and the other involves pretending to be an artist, as they are sometimes allowed to leave the country.

At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) admit that violent mobilization methods will not help qualitatively improve the ranks of the army, and the draft dodgers caught from the Tysa will not become effective fighters. However, the adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak stated that it is impossible to ban violent mobilization in the country.