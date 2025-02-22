In World First Linea place of privilege in the international ladder that has been gained by pulse thanks to its permanent evolution and professionalization for a handful of years, the Zurich Marathon of Seville The candles blow this Sunday … of his 40th edition honoring his past while ever looking at the future, which promises to be much better. Due to its usual possibilities and the incredible demand for dorsal, a couple of twist of nuts more although its current version, as conceived, is already frankly good. It is the Zurich Marathonwhich has the sponsorship of ABC of Seville, a powerful attraction magnet for runners around the world, popular and cache professionals, knowing that it is possible here to run very fast.

41 years have passed since its first edition and how it has grown and evolved in these four decades. Of being an misunderstood adventure in 1985 with 1,018 Finishers And very local to become a major test, almost two million euros of international budget and magnitude, not only because almost 52% of its participants will be foreigners but because this Zurich marathon in Seville, which is anniversary, will be offered by More than 300 television channels worldwide. In Spain it can be followed by Andalusia TV and Canal Sur, Teledeporte, Dazn, Eurosport and ETB. There were never so many popular (14,000 popular), so many women (2,800) or so many foreign athletes (7,250) in the departure line of the Paseo de las Delicias. In order to achieve excellence, it has worked to recruit the best cast of possible professionals. They will be more than 250.



Avda. Father José María Javierre Avda Garden City Avda. Mayor Manuel del Valle Avda. Mayor Juan Fernández AVDA. Youth Musical Avda. Councilor Alberto Jiménez- Becerril Avda Constitution Way of the Discoveries Source: Zurich Marathon Seville 2025 Graph: ABC Sevilla AVDA. Youth Musical Avda. Mayor Manuel del Valle Avda. Councilor Alberto Jiménez- Becerril Way of the Discoveries Avda. Father José María Javierre Avda Constitution Avda Garden City Avda. Mayor Juan Fernández Source: Zurich Marathon Seville 2025 Graph: ABC Sevilla

A world star

Above the rest, the Aura of Olympic champion of Selemon Barega, Ethiopian of stellar curriculum: gold in the 10,000 meters of Tokyo 2020world champion in the 3,000 under ceiling and worldwide runner -up of the 5,000. A star. All foci point it. He has absorbed the prominence of the previous days and wants to give the note, of course, in his debut in the distance of Filipides. That Sevilla has chosen also underlines the relevance of the test, the site it occupies on the world marathon map. There are premieres in the 42,195 meters that are choking, especially in the last kilometers, but Barega has prepared exhaustively and not only comes to win, but also to break the record (2:03:27) who holds precisely one of his training partners, Deresa Geleta, winner of 2024.

Together with Barega, you have to aim at men to three other Africans who prove two hours and five minutes: Okubay Tsegay, Goitom Kifle and Ghirmay Ghebrenlassiemarathon world champion in 2015. The three are erythre. In addition, there are eight other athletes announced by the organization that have run below two hours and seven minutes: Lameck Kibiwot Too, Shumi Dechas In 2021), Pius Karanja Kimani, Koen Naert (champion of Marathon Europe) and Felix Bour. The Ethiopian Tsegay Kidanu Reda, the Keniata Wilson Kiprono Too and the Spanish will also debut in the distance ILIAS FIFAImportant National Baza with Chakib Lachgar or Iraitz Arrospide, who come in search of the minimum for the Tokyo World Cup. Other Spaniards to consider are Nassim Hassaous (seventh of the European of Cross and winner for sale of bathrooms) as well as the Cadiz Miguel Benítez.

Candidates for triumph

With the last minute of the Romanian delvine relay meringor, favoritism disperses among women. By marks the Ethiopians Meseret Dinke and urgent, third in the Spanish capital in 2023. The Spanish Meritxell Soler He holds the fifth best mark of the participants (his 2:24:57 of Seville in 2024) and his compatriot Kaouto BoulaidChampion in 2018 Amen of Spanish Recongwoman of Media Marathon, the seventh (2:25:03). Dalila Abdulkadir Gosa, Zenebu Fikadu or the debutant Tigist Gezahagn Mengistu, Paralympic Champion of half marathon, also emerge between the ‘Navy’. And all this without forgetting French such as Melody Julien, Fadouwa Ledhem and Manon Trapp or the British Natasha Cockram. A melting pot of potent athletes of multiple nationalities that revalidate the five -star condition of the Zurich Marathon of Seville.