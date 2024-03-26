The royal family is facing a delicate moment, the princess Kate Middleton received a heartbreaking diagnosis. After too many rumors emerged about his health conditions and hospitalization, it was Prince William's wife herself who broke the news through a video message.

Kate Middleton has announced that she has a cancerdid not reveal precise details on the nature of the disease or which part of his body it affected, but he made it known that he is undergoing a preventive chemotherapy, as recommended by doctors. This is a treatment that consists of taking drugs that eliminate and slow down cancer cells that have escaped surgery.

The future Queen wanted to reassure her subjects and asked them to respect the family's privacy in this delicate moment, especially for the sake of her children. It took her time to figure out how to tell them what was happening to her and to convince them that she will be okay. William also always remained at her and her side latest news arriving from the royal palace concern Queen Elizabeth's firstborn.

Prince William will do anything to protect Kate Middleton

This is a revelation that came from the royal correspondent Rebecca English of the Daily Mail. The whole world knows how difficult Prince William's childhood was after the loss of his mother, Lady Diana. He was only 15 years old and to demonstrate his love for his wife, the mother of his children, he would have done a promised to parents by Kate Middleton.

Prince William, more than anyone, knows the sacrifices she is making to be with him. That's why I know that she will go beyond heaven and earth to stand by her side. I'm sure she will do her best to keep the family strong. It doesn't matter how long it takes.

William would therefore have promised his in-laws that he will do everything to protect Kate and help her overcome this difficult moment and take care of George, Charlotte and Luis. The princess revealed that she underwent abdominal surgery in January and it was during some post-operative tests that doctors told her the unpleasant diagnosis.