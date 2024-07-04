Washington.- Several prominent Democratic governors in the United States said they strongly supported President Joe Biden after a meeting at the White House following last week’s disastrous debate performance.

“The president was very clear that he’s here to win,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters after the meeting Wednesday night, Bloomberg reported.

“The president is our nominee. The president is the leader of our party. And the president told us, and he was very clear there, that he’s here to win.”

The meeting included more than 20 governors, with about half attending in person and the rest participating virtually. This came as concerns mount that Biden is falling in the polls to former President Donald Trump and as some donors and members of Congress become increasingly vocal in calling for him to drop out of the race.

“None of us are denying that Thursday night was a bad performance,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, referring to Biden’s debate, when he stumbled over answers and spoke hoarsely.

“But that doesn’t impact what I think he’s accomplishing.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also expressed her support, saying she is convinced Biden can win after hearing his plans.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker had told CNN on Tuesday that he had not spoken to Biden since Thursday’s debate and wanted him to address the American people and Democratic leaders to lay out his plans. Along with Pritzker, others present included California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, all three of whom have been widely mentioned as possible replacements. They did not address reporters after the meeting but issued statements with similar sentiments and words.

“I heard three words from the president: He’s fully committed. And so am I. Joe Biden has our back. Now it’s time to get his back,” Newsom said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote on X: “@Joebiden is our nominee. He’s in this to win and I support him.”

With information from Bloomberg