Foreign Minister Kuleba: eight African countries agreed to open Ukrainian embassies

Eight African countries have officially agreed to open Ukrainian embassies. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon, reports RIA News.

According to the diplomat, the opening of diplomatic missions is planned before the end of the year, the two countries are already “completing the processes.” The search for ambassadors has been launched in African countries, four countries already have candidates, Kuleba said.

“In order to open all these embassies, we still need to make changes to the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and we are working on this now with the Prime Minister in order to reach the desired result by the end of the year,” the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, Kuleba told how his tour of Africa is going. “Please note that everywhere I go, I visit for the first time not personally as Dmitry Kuleba, but as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. And Morocco, and Ethiopia, and Rwanda,” the Foreign Minister said, stressing that in this way Ukraine will start writing the history of relations with Africa from scratch.