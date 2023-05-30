“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will soon arrive in theaters in Peru and around the world, but the citizens of Cusco They decided to bring the party up a bit and held a procession for the economic and tourist reactivation in the Imperial city. This, to praise the role that Machu Picchu and different areas of Cusco have in different international film productions. How was the celebration and what could be observed?

The fever of “Transformers 7” in Cusco

The main square of Cusco was filled with children, youth, adults and tourists, who delighted in the Cusco Symphony Orchestra, among other musical and artistic numbers that included dances and allegories from the film. Likewise, the attention of the attendees was caught by a autobot with incan look who was carrying a mask and golden earmuffs.

Inca transformer in Plaza Mayor of Cusco during the celebration. Photo: Nestor Larico

Optimus Prime from Cusco in the streets during the celebration. Photo: Nestor Larico

José Nakamura, one of the promoters of the event, stated that this was “an initiative for the tourist and economic reactivation, in alliance with institutions, and also for the start of the jubilee festivities in Cusco”. To this, he added that the purpose of the corsican was to give an image of peace and hospitality about the city to the world.

Likewise, it was announced that Rinox Industria Cusco in cooperation with Servicios Multicarga-Servicio and Rental de Camiones Grúa are building a new Optimus Prime that will be on the streets of the city.

When is “Transformers 7” released?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will have its long-awaited premiere next Thursday June 8. Different places in Cusco such as Machu Picchu will have an important place in the development of the film and can be seen on the big screen.

The protagonists, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos) and Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback)They told how their experience recording in Peruvian lands seemed to them, where they even received the blessing of a shaman.

