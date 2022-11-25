There first free practice session of the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi had seen Robert Kubica engaged on the track at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo, in full compliance with the agreements stipulated between the Swiss team and the main sponsor Orlen, a Polish oil company. Previously, during the last championship, the 38-year-old had competed in the same race in France, but the one he took part in at Yas Marina may have been the last one in his career in Formula 1.

Kubica himself admitted it in total sincerity, who in the days following the last round of the 2022 world championship in fact told the media that the tests in the Emirates could potentially have been the last at the wheel of an F1 single-seater: “I don’t know if there will be more – replied Kubica on whether to hold other sessions in the future – The only reason I’m still here is that I sometimes get a chance to ride as a backup, but this was last weekend it was probably the last. We need to see first what Alfa Romeo and Orlen will decide, and then maybe I’ll talk to all sides. Whatever the choice, whether with this team or with another, it will be a matter of seeing if I can be involved and if I can be useful, because I don’t want to be here if I’m useless“.

He entered F1 at the end of 2006 with the BMW Sauber, after graduating champion of Formula Renault 3.5 Series the previous year, Kubica continued with the same team until 2009, conquering a total of 9 podiums, the first of which in his third participation. Among these, the historic affirmation of him in Canadian GP 2008in what became his first and only career win, as well as the first and only one by a driver of Polish nationality. On the same Montreal circuit, moreover, Kubica was the protagonist of a frightening accident the year before, fortunately without consequences.

Switched to Renault in 2010, the Pole finished on the podium on three other occasions, but his adventure in the top flight was abruptly compromised by a terrible accident suffered during a Rally in Liguria, which caused him serious injuries and internal bleeding. Due to this injury, the signs of which are still visible today, Kubica was unable not only to avoid taking part in the 2011 World Cup, but also to make the transition to Ferraris in 2012, as stated by the pilot himself years later. He returned full-time only in 2019 with the Williams, Kubica managed to get a point in Germany, only to move to Alfa Romeo as the third driver from 2020 onwards. His last GP was the one held at Monza last year, when he replaced the unavailable Kimi Raikkonen: “I am calm and have always been very realistic – added Kubica regarding his definitive retirement – let’s be honest, at 38 it’s not surprising if you don’t get a seat anymore”.