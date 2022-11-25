Xboxes does not want to completely replace the idea of buy and own a game just to encourageXbox Game Pass. This was said by Phil Spencer, the head of the gaming division of Microsft, in an interview with the newspaper The Verge, where he spoke of wanting to continue selling the games that come out on the service.

Spencer explained that the business model of subscriptions is attractive for some games and helps diversify gamers’ choices, but the players who buy and own a game are always critical to the company’s business.

Spencer: “We don’t have a goal of charging everyone $15 a month. We believe subscriptions are an attractive business model for certain games and certain customers. I really see it as a way to diversify the way people build their game library and how creators reach the customers they care about with their content. In my view, it will always be part of the business. I believe the people who buy and own their games will always be an important part of the business for many more years.”

Spencer later commented: “What we want is to get more players to play more games, making life easier for everyone who wants to play.”

In short, Xbox wants two models to coexist, not for one to completely supplant the other.