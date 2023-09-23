SAxis Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) has resigned from the Federal Association of Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW). The reason for this is that the association listed the CDU politician together with AfD politicians on the website as a member of an advisory board, reported the magazine “Focus”. Kretschmer did not know that this advisory board existed, the magazine quoted a government spokesman for the Prime Minister as saying. He confirmed the information at the request of the German Press Agency.

Until last week, Kretschmer was listed as “members of the Political Advisory Board for the Dresden Economic Region” together with the AfD Bundestag members Tino Chrupalla, who is also the AfD party leader, and Karsten Hilse. The website is no longer available, but was until September 14th.

In discussions with the BVMW, the Prime Minister was always assured that the AfD was not a conversation partner for the association, reported “Focus”. The magazine quotes from the resignation letter: “The fact that you deliberately and knowingly gave rise to the false impression that I would work with AfD MPs in a committee is unacceptable.”

According to “Focus”, a spokesman for the BVMW described Kretschmer’s naming on the website as an error. The advisory board has not met since 2019.