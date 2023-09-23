With the sales for the 15th anniversary of GOG ongoing, the store has launched another initiative gift for users, allowing them to download The Night of the Rabbit free for a few days, as well as presenting numerous discounts on the entire catalogue.

To obtain free the game in question, simply direct you to This Page and click on “Go to giveaway” by connecting your account to the store, then follow the instructions to add the game to your library.

Published by Daedelic Entertainment, The Night of the Rabbit is a particular graphic adventure that tells a fairy-tale and fascinating story, starring twelve-year-old Jerry Hazelnut, an aspiring magician.