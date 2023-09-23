With the sales for the 15th anniversary of GOG ongoing, the store has launched another initiative gift for users, allowing them to download The Night of the Rabbit free for a few days, as well as presenting numerous discounts on the entire catalogue.
To obtain free the game in question, simply direct you to This Page and click on “Go to giveaway” by connecting your account to the store, then follow the instructions to add the game to your library.
Published by Daedelic Entertainment, The Night of the Rabbit is a particular graphic adventure that tells a fairy-tale and fascinating story, starring twelve-year-old Jerry Hazelnut, an aspiring magician.
A fascinating fairy tale
One day, the protagonist’s dream seems to come true when he meets the Marquis de Hoto. Together with this colorful character, the two give life to a voyage in the fantasy world of Mousewood, with Jerry learning that magic can be real and dangerous. The protagonist finds himself involved in a great adventure in which he will have to face his worst fears to save himself and all the creatures of Mousewood from an evil force that is infecting the world around him.
Endowed with a charming graphics entirely hand-illustrated, capable of creating magical atmospheres, The Night of the Rabbit presents memorable settings and numerous puzzles to solve, in the full classic style of point-and-click graphic adventures, with the possibility of using various spells.
To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Night of the Rabbit, published about ten years ago on these pages.
