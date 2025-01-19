This time Andrej Kramaric let others speak. After his remarkable incendiary speech following the 5-0 defeat at FC Bayern during the week, the Croatian striker from TSG Hoffenheim left the scene without comment this time. After the liberating blow in the 3-1 away win in the basement duel with Holstein Kiel, others spoke even more about TSG’s leading player. Kramaric’s outburst of anger apparently had a positive reaction. “There was a lot of pressure on the game, but we converted that into energy,” said Hoffenheim national goalkeeper Oliver Baumann after the first success after nine competitive games without a win: “We know Andrej. It just burns inside him. I thought it was good!”

Instead of coming under even more pressure, Hoffenheim at the bottom of the table initially separated the newly promoted team from Kiel by six points. After difficult months in Kraichgau, Kramaric’s statements on the US broadcaster ESPN seemed like a sweeping blow: “I feel a lot of shit in the club. If no one will change it, I will try to change it,” said the 33-year-old, who has been playing for TSG since 2016. Kramaric did not receive a reprimand or even an internal punishment. And the striker not only progressed verbally, but also athletically and scored the interim 2-0 in Kiel. His attacking colleague Adam Hlozek also shone with a brace.

Coach Christian Ilzer, who had not won since his debut win against Leipzig (4:3), assessed the situation like Baumann: “Things were said out of frustration. That’s liberating. We looked for solutions together in long discussions. That had an impact today,” said the Austrian: “The team showed what is possible when they do things together, when they are on the pitch with good energy and body language.” In the coming weeks, the tasks for the But TSG is even trickier. The Europa League season could already be over after the games against Tottenham Hotspur (Thursday) and Anderlecht. In the Bundesliga, TSG continues against Frankfurt and champions Leverkusen.