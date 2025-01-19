With 87% support, Gallardo maintains the leadership of the Extremaduran PSOE and is reinforced by former senior officials from Vara

The XV Congress of the PSOE of Extremadura has endorsed Miguel Ángel Gallardo as its regional leader, who already won both the previous conclave and the last primary process, and has approved the composition of the new Regional Executive, which will accompany him in the next four years. A percentage of support much higher than that obtained in the XIV Congress, held in March of last year, when it achieved 68.56%.

The Regional Executive of the PSOE proposed by Miguel Ángel Gallardo, is expanded from 29 to 45 members, including Isabel Gil Rosiña as spokesperson and Manuel Mejías as Secretary of Organization, Eva María Pérez remains as deputy general secretary and around a dozen join of people around Esther Gutiérrez, who lost the primaries.

Also new is the presence of Soraya Vega as Secretary of Autonomous Policy, replacing Rafael España, who is now in charge of the Area of ​​Economy, Industrial Development and Large Projects.

Mejías Tapia is in charge of the Organization Secretariat, a position that until now was held by Manuel Borrego, Begoña García remains president of the PSOE of Extremadura and Isabel Gil Rosiña, in addition to directing the Spokesperson, assumes the Areas of Health and Consumer Affairs, according to the list to which EFE has had access. Also included are Juan Ramón Ferreira (Programs and Electoral Action), Carlos Caro (Municipal Politics), Laura Sánchez (Equality), Dan Expósito (Institutional Relations) and María Andrada, who until now was in the Spokesperson’s Office, takes charge of the Secretariat of Attention to the Militant.

Ricardo Cabezas enters the Executive and positions himself as Secretary of Development Cooperation and relations with the EU, María Curiel remains as Secretary of Agriculture and Juana Cintas, another of the people who joins, will lead the Secretariat of Training for Militants and Positions Elected.

The regional deputies Nayara Basilio (Dependency and Inclusion) and Teresa Nuria García (Infrastructures) also enter, the latter from Gutiérrez’s environment; Senator Maribel Moreno (Housing), as well as Virginia Borrallo (attached to the Organization), the local secretary of the PSOE of Plasencia, Alfredo Moreno (member).

Among the people who supported Gutiérrez in the primary process also appear the mayor of Malpartida de Plasencia, Raul Barrado, as secretary of the Demographic Challenge; Jorge Villar (Tourism) and Francisco del Moral (University and Innovation). Completing the list of the Executive, which this Sunday the 424 accredited delegates with the right to vote voted for, are Francisco Javier Amaya (Education), Isabel Ruiz (Employment) and Miriam García, who continues to head the Ministry of Culture and Heritage; Dan de Sande (Sports) and Luis Amado (Third Sector).

Closing the list are Alfonso Gómez, Alberto Blanco, José Antonio Palanco, Isaac Rodríguez, Raimundo Dávila, Piedad Roso, Teresa Nuria García, Jairo Pino, Dolores Enrique Jiménez, Obdulia Campillejo, Eduardo Cruz, Pilar Pérez, María Victoria Reyes, María Dolores Luengo, Lourdes Linares, Alfonso Beltrán, Irene Salazar and Fátima Barbosa Moreno.