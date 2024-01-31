There BMW presented the mid-career update for the Series 4 Coupe And Convertibleconcentrating the interventions on the engines, now all of them mild hybridand on the passenger compartment with the introduction of the BMW Curved Display which combines instrumentation and infotainment.

BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible

The new BMW 4 Series has similar dimensions to the previous model, with a length of 4,768 mm (4,770 for the convertible version), width of 1,852 mmand height of 1,383 mm (1,394 for the convertible). To reduce weight and improve efficiency, front side panels, doors and various chassis elements are used aluminum. The drag coefficient is 0.25 for the coupé and 0.27 for the convertible.

New BMW 4 Series Convertible

On the outside, i Laserlight headlights I'm new, with a double kidney grille with vertical development and new decorative details. The LED headlights are now integrated into a single module, with arrow-shaped daytime running lights. Optionally, they are available LED matrix headlights with blue inserts.

Sports packages, such as M Sports, they add elements like a gloss black diffuser and larger exhaust tips. Additional aesthetic options, such as M Sport Pro And M Carbon Exterior, they amplify the sporty look.

New BMW 4 Series Coupe 4 Series Coupe on the road 4 Series Coupe on the road Front, double kidney grille 4 Series Coupe rear Cockpit dashboard Front passenger seats New BMW 4 Series Convertible 4 Series Convertible rear 3/4 Hood closed Series 4 Convertible interior Series 4 Cabrio cockpit dashboard BMW 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio (restyling)

Finally, the range of rims for the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio includes sizes from 18 or 19 incheswith the option to choose M Performance forged wheels from 20 inches.

The new BMW 4 Series features a significant interior update, with BMW's dual-screen Curved Display structure having been replaced by a single panel which integrates the 12.3″ digital instrumentation and the14.9″ infotainment.

The interior of the new 4 Series Coupé

The system is now updated to version 8.5 and includes touch and voice controls for the climate control, eliminating the control panel. In the cabin there are also new steering wheels and sports seats as standard, with upholstery options such as M Performtex black or Merino leather.

New BMW petrol and mild-hybrid diesel engines

The main technical innovation of the new BMW 4 Series is the adoption of engines 48V mild hybridall combined with eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, with steering wheel paddles as standard. This mild hybrid system includes a 8 kW (11 HP) electric motor which supports the combustion engine during acceleration and coasting. The range of launch engines includes:

BMW 420d : 4-cylinder turbodiesel 140 kW/190 HP, maximum speed of 240 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds;

: 4-cylinder turbodiesel 140 kW/190 HP, maximum speed of 240 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds; BMW 420d xDrive: 4-cylinder turbodiesel 140 kW/190 HP, top speed of 238 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds;

4-cylinder turbodiesel 140 kW/190 HP, top speed of 238 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds; BMW 430d xDrive : 6-cylinder turbodiesel 210 kW/286 HP, maximum speed of 250 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds;

: 6-cylinder turbodiesel 210 kW/286 HP, maximum speed of 250 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds; BMW 420i : 135 kW/184 HP 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, maximum speed of 240 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds;

: 135 kW/184 HP 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, maximum speed of 240 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds; BMW 430i xDrive : 180 kW/245 HP 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, maximum speed of 250 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds;

: 180 kW/245 HP 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, maximum speed of 250 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds; BMW M440i xDrive : 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 275 kW/374 HP and 500 Nm of torque, top speed 250 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds;

: 6-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 275 kW/374 HP and 500 Nm of torque, top speed 250 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds; BMW M440d xDrive: 6-cylinder turbodiesel with 250 kW/340 HP and 700 Nm of torque, top speed 250 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds.

New BMW 4 Series Coupe on the road

BMW 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio, suspension characteristics

As far as the chassis is concerned, the new BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible is based on one very rigid bodyintelligent lightweight design, weight distribution 50:50 and optimized aerodynamic properties.

4 Series Convertible rear 3/4

Variably adjustable shock absorbers improve the balance between sportiness and comfort, with several customization options, such as M Sport suspensionM adaptive suspension with variable sports steering and M Sport brakes.

ADAS on the BMW 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio

The new BMW 4 Series Coupé and Convertible are equipped with a wide range of ADAS systems driving and parking assistance. Standard features include forward collision warning with brake intervention, the Cruise control with braking function, lo Speed ​​Limit Info with no overtaking indicator, lo Speed ​​Limit Assist manual and the Lane Departure Warning with return to the lane.

New BMW 4 Series Convertible on the road

Among the options, the package stands out Driving Assistant Professional with steering assistant and lane control, Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go, automatic speed limitation assistant, route speed control and traffic light recognition. Standard equipment includes the Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors, while the Parking Assistant allows automatic parking maneuvers.

Prices, how much does the 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio cost

In Germany, the starting price for the new BMW 4 Series Coupe is 52,900 euroswhile for the Cabrio version it is 60,400 euros.

Photo BMW 4 Series Coupé and Cabrio

Read also:

→ BMW M4 CSL features