At the beginning of last May it was announced that Tango Gameworks, the studio responsible for Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Withinhad closed its doors. The decision taken by Microsoft caused great controversy and a negative response from the community. While many thought that this was the end of this talented team, it has been revealed that Krafton, the creators of PUBG, have acquired Tango Gameworks and its propertiesgiving this study a second chance.

Through a surprise statement yesterday, Krafton announced that they had acquired Tango Gameworks and its properties. Although it is not known how much this purchase cost at the moment, it is likely that this information will be available in the future. This is what was said about it:

“KRAFTON, Inc. today welcomed the talented members of Tango Gameworks to its team, marking an exciting moment in the company’s global expansion and its first significant investment in the Japanese gaming market. This strategic move will include the rights to Tango Gameworks’ acclaimed intellectual property, Hi-Fi RUSH. As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi RUSH IP and explore future projects. KRAFTON intends to support the Tango Gameworks team in continuing their commitment to innovation and delivering new and exciting experiences for fans. There will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi RUSH game.”

Considering the great emphasis that the statement places on the ownership of Hi-Fi Rush, It is very likely that Krafton is already thinking of ways to expand this title.meaning a sequel could be coming in the future. The South Korean company has also said it will do everything possible to retain the staff that was working at the studio before it was closed by Microsoft a few months ago.

For now we can only wait to see what will happen with Tango Gameworks, But it’s good to see that this team got a second chance, which is rare for this industry.. In related news, Xbox reveals why it closed this studio. Similarly, Tango Gameworks was working on two projects before its closure.

It’s good to see Tango Gameworks is back. In addition to a possible collaboration with PUBG, the property is likely to Hi-Fi Rush expands with a sequel, which is sure to please everyone. It remains to be seen what will happen.

