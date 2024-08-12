Giuseppe Conte closes the doors to the possible entry of Matteo Renzi and his Italia Viva into the so-called “broad field” of the center-left: “It is impossible to offer space to those who, over the years, have never shown a unifying vocation but only a destructive and blackmailing capacity”, says the president of the 5 Star Movement in an interview with the newspaper The Press.

“It’s not a personal issue, but a political one,” Conte clarifies: “Renzi does more business than politics and his presence risks alienating more votes than he can bring in.”

“The arithmetic sum doesn’t work: people who are so unpopular bring in a few votes and take away many more,” insists the Five Star Movement leader, confirming however that the Movement “is focused with all its energy on developing an alternative project to this Government, to the point of having started a constituent process”: an effort – Conte underlines – that the Five Stars, unlike Renzi, are approaching “with the utmost loyalty and an authentically unitary spirit”.

After the disappointing result of the European elections, the president of the M5S announced a constituent process within the Movement to re-establish values ​​and horizons: a process that should involve all members. And that – at least in theory – could lead to evaluating whether or not it is appropriate to position oneself in the center-left alignment.

“Members will be able to question everything, otherwise it wouldn’t be a constituent process,” Conte remarked. “The choices we have made so far, such as the political direction, and also my leadership.”

The president assures that he is ready to step aside, should the base ask for it: “If at the end of the constituent process the assembly of members were to vote on a direction incompatible with the work done so far – he says – I would be the first to draw the immediate consequences”.

