Trump is left without his grand inaugural exhibition: the inauguration will take place inside the Capitol due to the extreme cold

The triumphant return of Donald Trump will not be as epic as the Republican would have wanted. Due to the low temperatures expected for this Monday, the inauguration of the future American president will take place inside the Capitol, as confirmed by Trump himself on his Truth Social network.

“There is an arctic wave sweeping the country. I don’t want to see anyone hurt or hurt in any way. Conditions are dangerous for the tens of thousands of law enforcement officers, police K9 teams and even horses, plus the hundreds of thousands of supporters who will be out for many hours on the 20th. (Anyway, if you decide to come , dress warm!). “Therefore, I have directed that the inaugural address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, be held in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol,” Trump wrote.

Traditionally, the inauguration is held on the steps of Congress, but as minimums of -12 degrees and maximums of -5 are expected, it will be moved to the Rotunda. The last time a president was sworn in behind closed doors inside the Capitol was Ronald Reagan when he was sworn in on January 21, 1985. That day, at noon, the thermometer read -13.9 degrees.

Since it was held inside the building, where the space is smaller, Trump explained that there would be the Capital One stadium for anyone who wants to follow the event live. “I’m going to join the crowd at Capital One after I’m sworn in,” Trump said. Since the Republican will not be able to have the photo with the crowd applauding him on the Capitol esplanade and along the Mall, he will take it inside the stadium that has capacity for about 20,000 people.