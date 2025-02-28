02/28/2025



Updated at 14: 11h.





Motorrend has appointed the president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, José Muñoz, “Motorrend Person of the Year”, is the highest range of his “Motorrend Power List” of 50 people. Muñoz is the first non -Korean CEO in the company’s history.

Before his appointment as a world CEO, José Muñoz has held various high responsibility positions within Hyundai, including the president of Global Operations, and Executive President of Hyundai and Motnesis Motor in North America.

Muñoz is Spanish and obtained his doctorate in nuclear engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and an MBA for the Institute of Company (IE) of Madrid. He has also completed executive management programs at the Cranfield School of Management of the United Kingdom and in the Insead Business School in France. Speak English, Spanish and French.

According to Motortrend, «José Muñoz has entered history books as the first non -Korean in leading the conglomerate that includes Hyundai and Genesis … (Y) has been a motor force, leading Hyundai through years of record growth in sales in North America, market share, income and profitability. Muñoz has more than won his first place in our Power List, without showing signs of deceleration or taking important false steps ».









The 2025 Motor List also includes Euisun Chung, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair (which was named person of the year 2023); Sangyup Lee, Hyundai Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design; Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group Chief Creative Office; Claudia Marquez, Hyundai Motor America Chief Operating Operating and Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design and the Kia Design Center.

“I feel deeply honored for being recognized among such a talented group of industry leaders,” Muñoz said. «This recognition is due to the vision and support of our Executive Chair, to the women and men who work in Hyundai, to our extraordinary associated concessionaires, to our clients and so many others who work tirelessly by Hyundai and Genesis in this competitive and dynamic industry. It is a great time to be with Hyundai ».

Motortrend continued: «The Hyundai brand was initially known for its value and affordability, but it has matured and is now associated with quality, value and sufficient cache and seriousness to justify the incorporation of the Genesis luxury division. We have impressed both the recent proposals of the group that we have appointed the GV70 Genesis «Motorrend SUV of the year 2022» and the Hyundai ioniq 5 «SUV of the year 2023» ».

Under Muñoz’s leadership, Hyundai has achieved consecutive record results that have helped its Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) matrix to grow to become the third largest car manufacturer in the world. He is a firm defender of investment in new technologies and associations so that transport is safer and sustainable, and has a long success history in solving complex problems in the dynamic automobile industry.

It attributes the success of the company to the leadership of the Executive Chair, Euisun Chung, whose vision: “Progress for Humanity” includes the use of smart cities, electrification, advanced air mobility, autonomous driving, robots, artificial intelligence and the economy of hydrogen to improve safety, sustainability and comfort of the displacements of people and goods.

Muñoz has contributed to the rebirth of Hyundai and Genesis brands, as demonstrated by the increase in sales, market share, the profitability of the dealers and the recognition of the sector. It has also directed a massive expansion of capacity in the US and worldwide, including an investment of 12.6 billion dollars in a new HMG assembly plant and two batteries joints in Georgia, as well as capital investments in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, the company’s safety test laboratory and safety research in Michigan and its North American headquarters in California. As a group, HMG has invested 20.5 billion dollars in the US, directly and indirectly creating more than 570,000 US jobs since its entry into the country.

Muñoz joined Hyundai Motor Company in 2019 as president and Global Chief Operating Offer and president and general director of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, where he exceeded consecutive sales record. In 2022, Muñoz was appointed member of the Board of Directors of Hyundai Motor Company with expanded responsibilities to include Europe, India, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. He also directed global sales, service and product planning as part of the Global Operations Division.

After a brief career in nuclear and aerospace engineering, he has worked for many car manufacturers in positions of growing responsibility, such as Daewoo, Toyota and Nissan, where Chief Performance Officer and Chair of China and North America was.