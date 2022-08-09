AFinal training – the name says it all. Because for Filip Kostic, the day before the UEFA Supercup against Real Madrid (Wednesday, 9 p.m., live on RTL) was the last time he put on his football boots for Eintracht and some of his crosses on the practice area at the Frankfurt Arena has hit. Finally it is over now. After weeks of tugging, Juventus has finally found the heart club, which Kostic, who was willing to change last year, will join.

Around 15 million euros are under discussion, which Eintracht will receive from the Italians as transfer compensation. There may also be additional bonus payments of around three million euros. “I told Filip before: You should leave Eintracht Frankfurt as a hero,” said Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner on Tuesday evening at the press conference in Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium. “He shaped Eintracht Frankfurt for many years. His departure is a weakness, for sure,” said Glasner. “It’s a shame from a sporting point of view. But if someone leaves us, this is also an opportunity,” said the Eintracht coach, who claimed: “We are prepared, it’s the club’s turn.”

Evergreen of unity

The Causa Kostic was one of Eintracht’s long-running favorites. The 29-year-old, who was actually contractually bound to Frankfurt up to and including June 30, 2023, had repeatedly expressed the desire to change clubs. It quickly became clear: Italy is the country of his longing dreams, where the Serb wants to be on the ball at the end of his career and economically better paid than in Germany.

Travelers should not be kept – Markus Krösche made this principle his own, because the sports director of Eintracht emphasized again: “Filip behaved in an exemplary manner in the past season and played a large part in winning the Europa League. We’ve always said that we wouldn’t put any obstacles in his way if the offer was good for all parties and that we were willing to talk. We are currently in promising talks with another club and a solution is emerging,” said Krösche, who avoided talking specifically about Juventus after the final training session at lunchtime.







Instead, Krösche broke a lance for his other licensed players. “We have a broad squad and we have a lot of trust in the boys, who all deserve their chance and are excited about the tasks ahead. Against this background, we decided, also at the request of the possible new club, to play the game against Madrid without Filip.”

A game for the history books

No big football stage anymore for Kostic in Eintracht dress. The embarrassing 1: 6 against Bayern Munich at the start of the Bundesliga last Friday in Frankfurt was his last competitive game. When the left wingman was substituted in the 74th minute, he waved at the audience, clapped – and disappeared. An unadorned departure. This Wednesday, when Kostic, despite all his love for Italy, is probably sitting in front of the television and watching his long-time comrades play and fight against Real Madrid, there will be another highlight at the interface between the old and new seasons. UEFA Supercup, the duel of the Champions League winners Real against the Europa League triumphant Eintracht: Something like this has never happened before in Eintracht’s long history. A game for the history books.







“We have achieved something really big and historic,” said Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who answered reporters’ questions in Helsinki together with Glasner and striker Rafael Borré. “We can compete with Europe’s best team. We have worked for this and deserved it,” says the polyglot Trapp. The keeper regretted Kostic’s change, as did Glasner. “Filip goes as a hero. But that’s part of the business, players come and go. But it is a departure that somehow also hurts.”

Big fan festival expected

Looking ahead and at Supercup opponents Real, soccer coach Glasner announced that they wanted to meet the royals with “passion, enthusiasm and spirit”. “I’m looking forward to a great evening in a great stadium. We want to bring the next trophy to Frankfurt. It’s served.” To get in the mood, there will be a big fan festival in the Finnish capital Helsinki, analogous to the activities in Seville. The scene will be this Wednesday from 1 p.m. at Kaisaniemen Puisto, a large park near the main train station.

Some of the master players from 1959, who were also present at the game of the century against Real Madrid in Glasgow a year later, will be there, as will the former professionals and brand ambassadors Uwe Bindewald, Alexander Schur and Alexander Meier. And of course the eloquent President Peter Fischer is not missing either.