Cubans woke up Tuesday morning to widespread power outages as a massive fire destroyed 40 percent of the country’s main fuel storage facility in what officials called the worst fire in the island’s history.
Reuters witnesses said the flames that engulfed a section of four tanks in the port of Matanzas since Friday had begun to fade, but columns of thick black smoke were still rising from the area, which appeared to be covered in grey.
Matanzas is Cuba’s largest port equipped to receive imports of crude oil and fuel.
The island relies mainly on heavy crude oil, as well as shipments of fuel oil and diesel, stored in Matanzas, to generate electricity.
Frequent power outages and shortages of gasoline and other goods have already caused tension, with sporadic protests erupting following unprecedented unrest last summer.
Lightning struck a fuel tanker on Friday evening.
The fire spread to a second tank by Sunday and engulfed the area of four tanks on Monday with huge explosions despite the efforts of local firefighters backed by more than 100 personnel from Mexico and Venezuela.
Officials did not specify how much fuel was lost in the fire that destroyed the four tanks.
