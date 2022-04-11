Sebastian Korda and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other after the final of the NextGen ATP Finals last year. / ef

The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz, eighth seed, will debut at the Masters 1,000 in Monte Carlo against the 21-year-old American Sebastian Korda (42 in the ATP), who has defeated the Dutch Van de Zandschulp (7-5 ​​and 6-4). Alcaraz and Korda have seen each other once. It was in November 2021, in the final match for the title of the NextGen ATP Finals, that he won the pupil of Juan Carlos Ferrero (4-3, 4-2 and 4-2).

The American accumulates this year a balance of 8 wins and 5 losses. He is a very young player, the son of former tennis player Petr Korda. Although he has only won one title in his short career, it was on clay, last year at the ATP 250 in Parma. Alcaraz is the big favorite for the match, but he will have to deal with the pressure after winning the Masters 1,000 in Miami. If he advances, his rival will probably be Marin Cilic, whom he defeated precisely in the Florida tournament, or Taylor Fritz.