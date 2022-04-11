Seizure of assets and ban on entry to Europe for one of the leaders of the Russian defense. The European directive: “The general promoted a positive attitude towards Russian military aggression in Ukraine and spread disinformation about Ukrainian and Western activities”. Here is the man who wrote to our newspaper: “Whoever digs the pit ends up in it”

The general of the Kremlin, spokesman for the defense and military intelligence of Russia (the GRU), who in April two years ago threatened The print for a series of investigations on the Russian “aid” mission on Covid, Igor Konashenkov, was included on April 8 in the list of total sanctions of the European Union, against Russian oligarchs and high bureaucrats of the Putinian apparatus, which foresee the freezing immediate of all assets and the travel and entry ban on European soil. Konashenkov and the Kremlin at the end of an escalation of attacks against The print between March and April 2020 (which began with a very virulent letter from the ambassador to Rome Serghey Razov), they issued their sentence: “Qui fodit foveam, incidet in eam (He who digs the pit ends up in it)”.

The general – who is one of the four men named for Russia to talk about the war in Ukraine, along with Vladimir Putin, Serghey Shoigu, Valery Gerasimov – is now being sanctioned for being deemed a coordinator of Russia’s disinfo ops against Europe. The EU directive reads: “In his position as first spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry he is responsible for manipulating information and disseminating disinformation about Russian military actions in Ukraine”. Konashenkov then “promoted a positive attitude towards unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine, the annexation of Crimea and the actions of separatists in Donbas, portrayed the situation in Ukraine in a partial and widespread manner disinformation on Ukrainian activities and westerners. Therefore, he is responsible for supporting or carrying out actions or policies that compromise or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, or the stability or security in Ukraine ”.

This is a man with very important responsibilities in Putin’s war machine. Here we can only mention the latest releases of him. Often so crude that they are immediately debunk. Just the day before yesterday, in a briefing by the Russian Defense Ministry, he accused the Ukrainian services of having planned a provocation in a chemical plant near Kharkiv: “the Khimprom plant near Kharkiv – however, he pointed out Nexta tv, one of the best journalistic collectives on the war on Ukraine – it hasn’t existed for 10 years ”. Roughness is combined with proclamations of enormous violence. On March 29, five days after the start of the Russian invasion, Konashenkov ordered the Russian military: “The leaders of the Kiev regime and their minions” must be “tracked down and inevitably and properly punished.”

Konashenkov was the one who said that the Bucha massacre was a hoax. And that yesterday he claimed that the Ukrainians are organizing a “similar, cynical staging” in a basement in Irpin, “organized to further circulate the film through the Western media.” On the other hand, the general (who was sent to Syria) did not hesitate to say, in order: that the bombings that razed Aleppo were a response to the terrorists’ use of gas (it is proven that the gases were used, to Ghouta, but from Assad); whereas, in early March, he has evidence that Ukraine and the United States are developing chemical weapons in Ukraine; and that “the West trains migratory birds to spread viruses in Russia”.