Haas, a brand new pair

Among the most anticipated teams at the start of the 2025 World Championship is Haas, the only team to date that has changed both drivers and will field a rookie. Oliver Bearman – who has actually already made his debut in F1, but not as a regular – will in fact be paired with Esteban OconIt’s an interesting cocktail: the Frenchman has never been a “mother hen” for a youngster, while the Briton is not likely to have a smooth start to his Formula 1 career, alongside a driver who has repeatedly made a name for himself by ostracizing his teammates.

With the Ocon-Bearman duo, In short, Haas takes a double risk.: on one hand a rookie, on the other a driver who can upset the internal balance. And yet, the team principal Ayao Komatsu he is convinced of his choice.

Komatsu’s words

“You have to trust the drivers and make them feel comfortable. Then they will give their best too. Esteban definitely has the necessary talent and the right work ethic. I explained our plans to him, but I didn’t have to convince him.. He really wanted to be part of our project“, commented the Japanese to Cars, Motors and Sports. “It is our job to create the right environment for both drivers and make sure they work well together. We need to communicate transparently and establish clear rules. Maybe I am a little naive, and maybe the future will prove me wrong, but I am convinced that they will work for the team, otherwise I would not have chosen them“.

“Every situation is different. You can’t put a Nikita Mazepin and an Ollie Bearman in the same category, it’s absurd. I see clear potential in Ollie, I can’t explain his difficulties in Formula 2 because I don’t know enough about the championship and the strengths and weaknesses of the Prema team. For me, his FP1 data with our car is much more valuable.“.