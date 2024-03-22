













Black Cat or the Black Cat is a classic Marvel character, and especially from the Spider-Man comics, so fan arts and cosplays of her are very abundant. But this time we bring you a very outstanding one from the cosplayer Sauronp Cosplay.

This recreation of this character, whose civilian name is Felicia Hardy, was published on her respective Instagram account. This is how we were able to take a good look at it.

The photos of Sauronp Cosplay as Spider-Man's Black Cat show her in the traditional way. That is, with her fitted and shiny black suit as well as her long platinum hair.

To the above we must add his mask, which is also black, as well as a necklace of the same color.

The outfit, as expected, has furry fur trim. To complement this interpretation the photographer chose an appropriate urban setting.

The person responsible for taking the photos was Jinka Accelerator. If the Black Cat stands out for anything in Spider-Man, it is moving from one place to another in New York City, and especially on the roofs of buildings.

On Sauronp Cosplay's account, @sauronp_cosplay, there are more photos of this cosplayer as this character and others that she has played over time. This cosplay undoubtedly helps us remember how current the Black Cat is.

Despite the above, she has not been as lucky as other Spider-Man heroes and villains in the movies. It is more common to see it in animated series based on comics and even in video games than on the so-called silver screen.

Perhaps it is only a matter of time before Sony Pictures develops a film around Felicia Hardy's alter ego, or for her to appear as such in a Spider-Man film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Apart from the Black Cat and Spider-Man we have more cosplay information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

