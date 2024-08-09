“Summer is the season of love? I’m divorced”: the answer on TV

The involuntary gaffe aired live on TV during the broadcast has gone viral Morning Newsbroadcast on Canale 5.

In the studio they were talking about the possibility of meeting love during the summer season. A correspondent of the program was on the beach of San Benedetto del Tronto just to ask some questions about the topic to the bathers.

– Madam, what do you think about love?

– But what do I know, I'm divorced

The journalist approached a woman, intent on sunbathing, to ask her precisely if she thought that summer was the season of love. “But how do I know, I’m divorced” the woman replied, adding later: “Yes, probably yes”.