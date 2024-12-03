Francisco Javier Vazquezthe colonel of the Civil Guard in command of the unit against the jihadist terrorismknown as UCE-2, testified this Monday in the Central Court of Instruction 2 of the National Court within the framework of the Koldo case, for the medal he imposed on the alleged ‘achiever’ of the plot, Víctor de Aldama, in 2022.

The colonel has revealed that both Aldama as Koldo Garciaformer advisor to former Minister Ábalos, were collaborators of the Civil Guard, and regarding Aldama’s medal he has assured that it was Commander Rubén Villalba, investigated in the Koldo case and stationed at the Spanish embassy in Venezuela, who proposed granting it to him.

Colonel Vázquez has not given any further explanations, arguing that he cannot due to “reservation” reasons, according to sources present in the statement, but he has offered to give them to the Commission on Official Secrets of Congress.

That Koldo García and Aldama have been collaborators of the Civil Guard is an unexpected fact in the investigation of the case and complicates it even more, since it underpins some parts of the statement of businessman Víctor de Aldama, in relation to his role in institutional operations.

This Tuesday, the agents who appear linked to Rubén Villalba, the commander investigated for being in the pay of the plot, also testify as witnesses in the reports of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard.

All of them, along with Colonel Vázquez, appear in the recording of a meeting with Commander Villalba a few days after the arrest of Koldo and Aldama, in February 2024. Vázquez has confirmed that it was a conversation provoked so that Villalba would relate details of his relationship with Aldama and Koldo. This conversation was recorded by Commander Villalba and discovered by the UCO within the framework of the investigation.

Sources from the Civil Guard rule out the participation of Colonel Vázquez in any illegal act related to the Aldama plot and indicate that his and Koldo’s collaboration with the Civil Guard may be “occasional”, perhaps to facilitate the opening of some avenue in the framework of both their businesses that could interest Benemérita in the event of a specific investigation operation.

The UCO report focused on Rubén Villalba, to which this newspaper has had access, analyzes “a robust set of elements that demonstrate the power of De Aldama”, given that “he manages to infiltrate his alleged criminal organization within the Corps and Forces of State Security, using the active collaboration of Rubén [Villalba]”.

More than 88,000 euros

The report indicates that Commander Villalba would have received financial compensation that could exceed 88,000 euros between 2021 and 2023 in order to achieve protection of the plot. Its mission was to guarantee the safety of the members of said organization led by Aldama. In addition, the Civil Guard command also ensured the security of the operations launched by the plot.

The UCO agents mention “recurring payments” to Villalva of 2,000 euros by the plot, which coincide in time with cash deposits into accounts in his name. These incomes, the report maintained, were sometimes paid by subordinate agents of Villalba himself who “gave instructions” on which accounts they should enter and the concept.

The agents have recorded an episode in which Koldo García delivered 4,000 euros in cash to Villalba at the La Chalana restaurant, at the end of 2023.

One of the jobs that Commander Rubén Villalba was in charge of was providing secure lines of communication to the members of the plot.

Koldo’s past

Colonel Vázquez has indicated to Judge Ismael Moreno that Koldo García has collaborated with the Civil Guard since 2009, beginning his collaboration on issues related to ETA, and that it was he who introduced him to Aldama.

It must be remembered that the former advisor of José Luis Ábalos in the Ministry of Transport He is a native of Baracaldo (Bizkaia) and was an escort for senior officials and councilor in Huarte (Navarra), between 2011 and 2015.