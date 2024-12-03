Salaries of 200 euros in full DANA: the 900 disabled workers at a Ford supplier ask to be fired

The 900 workers of Ilunion-MLV (Modular Logística Valenciana), the special employment center linked to ONCE that is a supplier to the Ford plant in Almussafes, which has its workers in an eternal ERTE (temporary employment regulation file) since five years ago, they continue to live in the uncertainty of knowing how many days they will work each month and how much they will be able to earn. A representation of the staff, integrated into STM-Intersindical Valenciana, recently met with the regional Secretary of Employment and general director of Labora, Antonio Galvañ, to convey the situation in which they find themselves: “We feel kidnapped, labor-wise, by the company.”

As they explain, the company has a surplus of personnel of approximately 40% of the employees and, while the management of MLV has only applied temporary employment files in recent years, Ford, its only client, has put in Various ERE are underway – in addition to ERTE – and have considerably reduced their workforce to 4,100 workers. What’s more, they maintain, the oval multinational has taken advantage of the ERTE due to force majeure due to DANA, “however, MLV has not, which is very strange, since the workers do not receive any unemployment benefits and the company It does not burden you,” say those affected.

The workers presented their working conditions to Galvañ, to whom they demanded that the Generalitat Valenciana link its aid to the company to the maintenance of decent working conditions (for this year, the regional subsidy was around 3,520,000 euros linked to the maintenance of the employment). “The problem is under what conditions these positions are maintained, with people who have only worked four days in November, which translates into gross salaries of 200 euros,” explains Rodrigo Domingo, who adds, “whoever is lucky and has enough left unemployment, you can supplement your salary with 500 euros; That is, he will earn 700 euros gross this month, just before Christmas.”

It is common, say Rodrigo Domingo and Vicent Sanchis, Ilunion-MLV workers, that many people have to resort to help from their family network, “and we even know of a couple of cases of colleagues who have admitted to us that they have had to resort to Caritas, because they have no one else to turn to.” It is true, they maintain, that the company has implemented a measure so that the staff can “exceptionally” request a payment of 300 euros gross in November as a payroll advance to be returned in three months starting in January: “The precarious situation It is absolute,” comments Javier Alcañiz, union representative of STM–Intersindical Valenciana.

Galvañ, as explained by Ilunion-MLV employees, committed to linking the aid from the Valencian Government to the Ford supplier, as it is a special employment center, with the complementation of unemployment aid or to the workers who exceed the real needs of personnel to have a “decent job opportunity.” “We must keep in mind that our production depends entirely on Ford, which has an uncertain future for the next two and a half years, until the new model begins to be produced,” Domingo emphasizes.

They also criticize their working conditions and give as an example a colleague who died from DANA: “We did not find out about the 8:12 p.m. cell phone notification, because obviously we did not have our phones on us while we worked, and we were not told nothing, so the colleagues who left work at 10 p.m. and had to return to Valencia and the areas affected by the flood, did not find out anything until they finished their day.”

“The company hopes that the workers leave voluntarily, and some cases have already occurred, because the situation for many people is unacceptable,” say Domingo and Sanchis, who claim that, due to the successive ERTEs that have been hosted by Ilunion-MLV, it has been five years since “we have not reached the interprofessional minimum wage (15,876 euros per year)”. In addition, they explain that before they started with all the ERTE they had two payments of 300 euros in summer and up to 600 euros at Christmas that have disappeared.

At elDiario.es we have tried to contact the company representatives by telephone and email to find out their version without receiving a response.