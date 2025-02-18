The Balearic agriculture counselor defends his participation in the consultant hired by Rafa Nadal’s photovoltaic

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Natural Environment of Balears, Joan Simonet, has defended his participation on Tuesday, with 30% of actions, in the consulting firm Enginyeria I Media Ambient (Eima), whose services -as reported exclusively Eldiario. He has hired the photovoltaic of the entrepreneur and exhaust out Rafa Nadal with the aim of preparing environmental studies for the express expansion of a solar park located on the outskirts of Palma. In this sense, Simonet has eluded itself on whether it is ethically or politically responsible to participate in a company that advises on projects whose processing is subsequently deals with the autonomous executive to which it belongs.

Asked about the deputy spokesman of the PSIB-PSOE, Marc Pons, during the Plenary of the Parliament, the Minister has assured, despite maintaining his participation in Eima, who at the moment does not work for any client and that, in any case , his work “is separated” from the work carried out by his partners in the mercantile. “For many years I have done a technical work for many customers and very varied. Now only work for the Government to defend general interests, ”said Simonet, far from responding, as Pons has questioned, if he thinks“ the best way to do politics to make Department at times and, in others, favor the achievement of certain orders that are later processed by the Government.

Deviating the object of the question, the head of Agriculture recalled that the Government granted the Solar Project is Castelló – who has advised the mercantile of Simonet – the general interest, an issue that was not discussed with the question asked. Simonet has pointed out that, like Pons, Engineering has studied, a career “that my father and my mother paid me and from which I am proud.”

Pons, on the other hand, has recalled that other high positions of the Government of Marga Prohens (PP) resigned or were dismissed after the management they carried out in the private sphere was dismissed: the former director general of coordination and transparency of the Government Jaume Porsell, who was ceased to irregularly marketing an agrotourism, and the former housing console Marta Vidal, who appeared in the Mercantile Registry as the Single Administrator of the MV company MV Urban Planning, Real Estate Law and Tourism SLP, thereby challenging the regime of incompatibilities of The high balearsal charges. The socialist deputy has also summoned the case of Núria Riera, who overlaps his position as a spokesman for the PP in the Consell de Mallorca with that of the official in the Government.

As this media published, the consulting firm Enginyeria I Media Ambient (EIMA), in which Simonet is one of the main shareholders with 30%, has prepared the simplified environmental impact study for the “update” of the Solar Project are Castelló that The Mercantil Starwing SL has just presented. In this company, Rafa Nadal’s holding company was at the end of 2023, Aspemir, according to its latest accounts. In Starwing he is a advisor since his creation in 2018 Sebastián Nadal, father of the exhaustion of the Balearic and administrator of many of his societies.

The environmental study for Starwing also signs it, Simonet’s wife, geographer Irene Moya País. Sources of the Department led by the Balearic Department, an agronomist by profession, confirmed to eldiario.es that Simonet is a shareholder of this consultant with a percentage that encrypt “between 25% and 30%” of the shares. Eima sources indicated that Simonet has a 30% package and explained that his wife is not a shareholder, but he does work for the firm.

As this media proved, Starwing also received one of the largest grants granted in Spain in 2023. The company appears in the last list of greater beneficiaries of public aid, According to the Ministry of Financewith a subsidy of 4,408,728.34 euros, precisely for the photovoltaic park project are Castelló.

The project participated by Nadal, then still tennis player, was the aforementioned aid of 4,408,728.34 euros, one of the largest grants among the 15 projects selected by the Institute for Diversification and Energy Saving (IIDAE) , dependent on the Ministry for Ecological Transition, being one of the most powerful plants. The resolution gave of the maximum period to launch the park on January 31, 2026.