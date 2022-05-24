Just a few days ago actor Norman Reedus let it slip that he was starting work on the game.

A Hideo Kojima he loves mysteries and loves nothing more than having his fans speculate about his next big video game, however, a slip from actor Norman Reedus confirmed that Death Stranding 2 is in the works. The Japanese creative took it as a joke with the protagonist of The Walking Dead, but this peculiar way of publicizing a game that -remember- has not yet been officially announced, has led us to remember the words that the father of the saga Metal Gear already dedicated to this possible project.

Shortly after the premiere of Death Stranding, it already opened the door to its sequelYou have to go back to end of 2019, the same year that Death Stranding went on sale on PS4, to hear the Japanese talk about this possible sequel. Back then, in an interview with vulture, Kojima was most cryptic. When asked if he would work with Norman Reedus again on a Death Stranding sequel, he stated that if he did, he would “start everything from scratch”. What was he referring to back then?

This suggests that one of the main changes in Death Stranding 2 would come from the technical part, with a new technology. Maybe Unreal Engine 5? Or will you continue betting on Guerrilla Games’ Decima Engine? Already at the time Kojima said he knew what “the fans wanted” after the departure of Konami. “A great game, current technology and something that surprises even movie people.” Again, the technical section takes center stage in his words, so it is to be expected that the new Kojima Productions has very high production values.

I’d start it all from scratchHideo KojimaBut going back to that idea of ​​”I would start everything from scratch”… do you also talk about the story? without going into spoilersthe game closes its plot arc and the history of its main characters well, so it could well choose to present a different region of that post-apocalyptic world, with Sam Porter Bridges taking center stage again. But what if he decides to build a completely original story with Norman Reedus playing another role? At this point, we invite you to share your opinion in the comments of the news or in the 3DJuegos Discord.

Being such a unique game that sought to surprise with mechanics totally removed from what the Japanese creative had accustomed us to, what if he opted for also change the very essence of Death Stranding? It may be that exploration on foot gives way to a greater presence of vehicles, or that the orography is so different that we have to think differently. Certainly, the “I would start everything from scratch” is applicable to so many ideas, that we are waiting to know what direction Death Stranding 2 takes.

