Sinaloa.- Entering the month of June the fishermen of the central area of ​​the state they hope that the resource corresponding to the program of goodfishing granted by the federal government.

Juan Diego Medina Inzunza, president of the Altata-Ensenada del Pabellón fishing cooperative explained that the payment of this support is usually received in mid-May, however, a delay was generated due to the electoral ban due to the revocation of the mandate of the president of the republic for which the verification of documents had not been possible.

“The federal right now entering the month possibly already begin to disperse in June, they gave it in May but with the electoral ban that there was, nothing could be done about the verification movement and that,” he reiterated.

He explained that according to the information that has been provided to the cooperatives, the payments that will be made will be for the same people who received the support last year, and the increase in new members will be received at the end of the year.