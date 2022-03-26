Jon Rahm is out of the World Match Play and Spain, no longer represented at the Austin Country Club in Texas (USA). Sergio García was expelled in the group stage and this Saturday Rahm, in the round of 16 after a one-hole playoff, by Brooks Koepka, the winners of the main event of the regular calendar with direct confrontation format will continue to be orphaned by rojigualdas.

It was a duel to the face of a dog that Rahmbo and Koepka starred in. Two major winners. Two experts in pressure management. They marked each other closely, like two boxers, with the Biscayan always on the counter. He did not command at any time. In tow from the third hole, when he missed the fairway and made a bogey that put the Florida player ahead. He would tie with a birdie at fifth, but a three from his rival at 8 gave him back the initiative.

Koepka went into ‘cyborg’ mode and remained immune during the most critical part of the track, the section from 11 to 13, and in fact increased the lead on the latter. Earlier, on the 12th, Rahm had saved a miraculous five for par and tied the hole after sending her into the water from the bunker on a strange swing.

In the last five segments the exchange of blows was epic. The Leon de Barrika cut back with a bogey by Koepka at 14 and the American responded with a birdie at 15. Again two margin. In the 16th Rahm returned with a great chip and in the 17th Brooks passed the flag and his ball hit some stone stairs. He was thrown into some bushes. He couldn’t start the three. Tie. Rahmbo had the opportunity to avoid the playoff in the 18th, with a putt that he threw knowing that his opponent had already fallen. He didn’t hole out. In the sudden death, on the 10th, he was left in a difficult position on the green and could not match the birdie that was set for him.

In the rest of Scottie Scheffler’s round of 16 matches (bad news, because if he wins he will take the world number one from Rahm), who took revenge on Billie Horschel, the man who defeated him in the final last year, with one one up; from Dustin Johnson (who already has a record of nine straight wins in match play in the last six months, counting his 5-0 Ryder win), over Richard Bland (3&2), with a comeback like Kevin Kisner, who got rid of Adam Scott ; by Corey Conners over Takumi Kanaya (5&3); and Will Zalatoris, in a tremendous fight that lasted 22 holes, over Kevin Na.

The surprises of the day were given by Seamus Power and Abraham Ancer. The Irishman, who qualified in a group with DeChambeau and Westwood, overwhelmed the Englishman Tyrell Hatton (4&3). The Mexican, majestic in the long putts, swept a world two like Collin Morikawa, who did not go beyond the 12th hole (7&6).

Check here the complete table of quarterfinals.