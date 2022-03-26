Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Bataeh and Dibba Al-Fujairah achieved two important victories, at the expense of Al-Arabi and Al-Rams, while Al-Taawon City won the opening matches of the 25th round of the First Division. Al Hamra, Al Dhaid faces Masfout, and Fujairah is a guest of Masafi.

Al-Bataeh climbed to second place in the table temporarily, with an exciting victory over Al-Arabi with two goals, scored by Anatole Bertrand in the 41st minute, and Jardel Oliveira in the 75th minute, in a summit that was known for great excitement and rivalry in light of the desire of each party to emerge as a winner, to enhance its chances of ascending to the ADNOC League For professionals, “the owner of the land” raised his score to 55 points, and Al-Arabi fell to third place, and his balance was frozen at 53 points.

Dibba Al-Hisn regained the language of victory, with a clean four against its host Al-Rams, written by Anderson in the 12th and 17th minutes, Al-Marboui in the 58th minute, and Al-Naqbi by an own goal in the 94th minute. 17 points.

The victory of Al-Bataeh and Dibba Al-Hisn ignited the struggle for the runner-up, and it is expected that the competition between the two teams will intensify, in addition to Al-Arabi and Al-Hamriya in the upcoming rounds, in order to settle the second place and win the second boarding pass. More than their rivals so far, they have 61 points ahead of their match with Gulf FC tomorrow.

At Al-Taawon Stadium in Shaam, the host won his match against his guest City with three goals to one, scoring for the winner Gilson in the 12th and 80th minutes, Mutasim Yassin in the 37th minute, and for the loser Hayato in the 41st minute, and the match witnessed the expulsion of Maywa from City with a red card in the minute 11, Al-Taawon became 19 points in twelfth place, and City remained in fifteenth place with nine points.