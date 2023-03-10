The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has approved the amendment of school fees in private schools for the next academic year 2023-2024 by 3%, based on a study of the economic and academic situation in the private school education system in Dubai, and in a manner that takes into account the interests of all concerned parties.
