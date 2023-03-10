Stock market, Piazza Affari opens down: investor pessimism

Piazza Affari in sharp decline in the very first stages of trading with the Ftse Mib at -2.33% and 27,065 points. Investors remain pessimistic after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s two-day hearings Of before the US Congress in which the ‘hawkish’ tones used paved the way for new and more aggressive rate hikes.

On the list, the main energy companies (Eni -1.66%, Enel -0.39%), Tim -1.60% at 0.3080 euros per share and the industrials with Stellantis at -3.37% and Ferrari at -2.06%. Finally, among the financials, Generali -1.21%, Unicredit down by 5.07% and Intesa -3.52%.

Government bonds, Btp / Bund spread opens up to 179 points

The spread between 10-year BTPs and their German Bunds has started to rise, awaiting data on the US labor market. The differential stands at 179 points, against 175 on the eve. The yield of the Italian stock stands at 4.308%.

