In an unprecedented milestone for extreme sports, professional kitesurfer Walker has dazzled the world by performing the first jump over a moving plane at Dolphin Beach, Cape Town. Combining audacity, precision and creativity, this innovative trick has raised the boundaries of what was thought possible in kitesurfing.

Dolphin Beach, known for its constant winds and scenic beauty, became the ideal location for this historic feat. With the majestic Table Mountain in the background and a crowd of spectators, Walker chose a day with perfect winds to execute his jump, achieving impeccable timing with the pilot of the plane, a biplane designed specifically for this maneuver.

Jump preparation

Walker spent months training and coordinating with a team of experts, which included aeronautical engineers, pilots, trainers and meteorologists. The key to success lay in accurately calculating the speed of the wind, the height of the plane and the exact moment at which Walker had to propel his kite to reach the necessary height.

The plane, which flew at low altitude and controlled speed, was piloted by an experienced veteran of aerial maneuvers. Meanwhile, Walker took off from the water, taking advantage of a gust of wind to reach an astonishing height.

As the plane approached his position, Walker executed an impressive jump, reaching more than 25 meters in height, and passed directly over the wings of the plane in a fluid and spectacular movement. The precision of the jump left spectators and experts speechless, cementing Walker’s status as a pioneer in the world of kitesurfing.

“I felt pure adrenaline and excitement. I knew everything had to be perfect, and it was. “This jump represents the spirit of kitesurfing: pushing the limits, exploring the unknown and connecting with the elements in a unique way,” Walker declared after the feat.

Reactions and repercussions

The event was recorded by drones and cameras on the ground, and the images quickly went viral on social media, inspiring thousands of athletes and extreme sports fans around the world. In addition, water sports experts noted that this feat not only raises the standard of kitesurfing, but also opens new possibilities for future collaborations between extreme sports and aviation.

With this historic jump, Walker has not only secured his place in the record books, but he has also set a new standard for innovation and creativity in extreme sports. Dolphin Beach, witness to this unique event, will be remembered as the place where the skies and waves came together in perfect harmony to make history.

This achievement is a reminder that, with determination and teamwork, limits are just a starting point to reach new heights.