About five months after the election in Austria, the conservative ÖVP, the Social Democratic SPÖ and the liberal Neos agreed on the formation of a government. This was announced by a spokesman for the ÖVP. The government program is entitled: “Do the right thing now. For Austria. “

It was the second attempt for such a triple coalition that was previously unique in Austria. The agreement is subject to reservation. The NEOS still have to obtain the consent of their party base. That should happen on Sunday. The new government could be sworn in on Monday.

Government formation took 150 days – longer than ever in Austria

ÖVP boss Christian Stocker is to lead the alliance as a chancellor, SPÖ boss Andreas Babler takes over the position of the Vice Chancellor. At around 150 days it has never taken so long in Austria until a government was formed.

In September, the right FPÖ won the parliamentary election. ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS then wanted to forge a center coalition and keep the right-wing populists away from the Chancellery. But the attempt failed in January when the NEOS got out from the negotiations. Shortly afterwards, discussions also failed between the previous Chancellor Party ÖVP and the SPÖ via a two-person coalition.

As a result, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen finally commissioned FPÖ boss Herbert Kickl with the formation of government. He wanted to work with the ÖVP. But that also failed. His EU-critical and tendency to Russia-friendly right-wing populists could not agree on a foreign policy line with the pro-European conservatives. There was also great distrust between the two parties. In order to end the political crisis, van der Bellen appealed to the state rush and the consensus of political forces in Austria.

Under the growing pressure of the poor economic situation and the large budget deficit, the ÖVP and SPÖ once again took negotiations and initially agreed on a double budget for 2025 and 2026.