From the washing machine to the coffee maker: how to prevent appliances from becoming a source of bacteria

We usually think that the dirtiest things in a house are the toilet or the garbage can area. Therefore, they are areas and objects that we usually wash and disinfect frequently. However, some very commonly used appliances, where we store and cook some of our favorite dishes, and even where we clean clothes and kitchen utensils, can also be plagued by undesirable bacteria.

It is paradoxical that many of the appliances we use to clean are, from a microbiological point of view, dirty. In fact, they can host various microorganisms that are well adapted to survive harsh conditions, such as detergents and high temperatures. And in most cases, these are areas that are often neglected during regular cleaning routines, as they can be difficult to access. We review some bacteria that we can find in household appliances: where are they hiding?

Germs in the washing machine

One of the most common problems related to the washing machine is the musty smell it gives off. This is due to mold buildup in the drum, especially if we leave the door closed after a wash cycle. Over time, the warm, humid environment inside the washing machine encourages mold to grow.

According to this investigationthe washing machine has an estimated average bacterial load of 21,000 CFU/cm2 in areas such as the detergent drawer and the rubber door seal. Like the dishwasher, the abundance and types of microbes that we can find in the washing machine depend on the frequency of use, the washing cycle—hot or cold—and the type of appliance.

Regular cleaning is crucial to keep these bacteria at bay. To do this, it is advisable to use, at least once a month, a hot water cycle – at about 60ºC – empty with vinegar or a specific washing machine cleaner that can eliminate any type of detergent accumulation and odors. We must keep in mind that cold cycles do not eliminate mold or bacteria.

Another recommendation is to take out the drawers and wipe them with an antibacterial cloth, since detergent left over from previous washes can cause a buildup of dirt if left for days. Last but not least, it is advisable to leave the door open between washes so that the interior can dry and clean the rubber gasket with a disinfectant.





Contamination in the dishwasher

It’s easy to think that while the dishwasher is washing dishes, it doesn’t need any attention: if its mission is to clean, it’s sure to be clean. However, and according to this investigationin this appliance you can create ideal conditions for microbes to thrive such as E.coli either Salmonellapathogens that we can find especially in filters and water tanks, especially if there are remains of food, soap and grease in areas such as the filter and the spray arms. We must keep in mind that the warm and humid environment that exists inside this appliance is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria.

The frequency of use of the dishwasher, as well as the years of age of the appliance, also shapes how this contamination occurs. If areas such as those described are not cleaned regularly, it is possible not only that the dishwasher does not clean as effectively, but that unpleasant odors may also begin to occur. To avoid this, it is essential to check and clean the filters, since water tends to accumulate inside, which can sometimes cause a strong odor if it is not cleaned.

The refrigerator: the most contaminated door seal

The refrigerator may look clean on the outside, but on the inside everything may not be perfect, quite the opposite. If we store fresh produce and raw meat, for example, the risk that it will end up becoming a breeding ground for mold, bad odors and bacteria increases if we do not do it well and if we do not clean and reorganize it regularly.

According to this study conducted by the Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which examined the areas of the kitchen that harbor the most germs, refrigerator drawers are among the top five places with germs, especially Listeria and Salmonella. This part of the refrigerator tends to accumulate a lot of dirt and bacteria because food remains such as vegetables can remain, which, if not cleaned frequently, end up accumulating dirt.

We must also pay attention to the rubber gaskets on the doors, designed to prevent liquids or air from escaping. Although these gaskets play a fundamental role in the maintenance of this appliance, they can also become a breeding ground for mold, yeast and even bacteria such as E.coli either Salmonella if they are not controlled.

These are areas that we often overlook when cleaning. However, regular cleaning is essential to minimize bacterial growth and ensure a hygienic kitchen environment.

Bacteria in the microwave

Although it may not seem like it, the microwave can also become a breeding ground for bacteria and germs if we do not clean and care for it properly. The problem with this appliance is that food often splashes on the sides and top, which encourages the multiplication of germs if we do not clean it.

In addition to food debris being deposited on walls or corners, the water content of food also influences the risk of contamination.

Again, cleaning is key to avoid this. If the stains refuse to come out, we can heat a container with water and lemon slices for a few minutes. In this way we get the steam to moisten the dirt and it will be easier to remove it.

Dirty coffee makers

These small appliances are also a good place for germs to accumulate, as they have a water reservoir, which means they are constantly wet. According to the study The germiest places in the homeproduced by NSF International, coffee deposits are a perfect breeding ground for microorganisms. Specifically, it confirms that 50% of the reservoirs examined have molds and yeasts, and 9% have coliform bacteria.

A negative point is that we do not usually have the habit of periodically changing the water in the tank, we only limit ourselves to refilling it. Therefore, a good way to maintain it is to clean the tank every time we use it with soap and water and adding new water.