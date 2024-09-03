Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2024 – 21:32

The Federal Police (PF) concluded that the mayor of Farroupilha, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul, Fabiano Feltrin (PL), committed incitement to crime by staging the beheading of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in a live broadcast. The sentence can reach up to six months of detention, in case of conviction.

Feltrin testified to the Federal Police last month. He acknowledged that his behavior was “inappropriate,” but claimed that the video was nothing more than a “joke.” When contacted, he had not responded by the time this text was published. The space remains open.

In a report sent to the STF, the PF states that the “words and gestures gained even greater importance” because he holds the position of mayor.

“(Feltrin) is not an ordinary citizen, but a political authority whose influence over the local population is considerable,” says the document signed by delegate Fabio Fajngold.

“It is imperative to highlight that, from a political representative, as from any public servant, respect, politeness and caution are required when expressing themselves or criticizing”, continues the delegate.

It is up to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to verify whether or not there are elements to report Feltrin.