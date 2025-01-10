The third season of ‘Alpha Males‘disembarks in Netflix on Friday, January 10, a premiere that has taken its protagonists on a tour through the media to promote it. María Hervás and Fernando Gil inaugurated the year in ‘El Hormiguero’ after the Christmas break, and this Friday, January 9, another of their actresses was in charge of putting the finishing touch to the week in ‘The Revolt‘. A guest who David Broncanor has been interviewed four times.

Dressed in a raincoat, the Canarian caught the presenter off guard when she entered the set with a hood, crawling and carrying two spray cans with which she sprayed him with water. «This is dangerous. This jet empties one eye,” the driver warned. ‘The Revolt‘.

The tradition of Kira Miró and Broncano from ‘La Resistencia’

“Let’s see, this is our tradition,” she reminded him, alluding to the custom they established in ‘The Resistanceto’. No one remembers why it started, but they do remember that the last time it broke into the extinct format of Movistar+ on a zip line and with two water guns.

They both joked about how much they had missed that tradition, although the comedian reminded him that “this is already public television, those things are here…”. Taking seriously the words of BroncanoMiró decided to do the interview without a raincoat, signing the truce. Although he gave the presenter one in pink. «I give it to you so that men stop being afraid of this color. “So that you can prepare for my next visit and so that you can deconstruct yourself a little and not be afraid of pink,” the guest explained. “From mid-waist up it looks good on me,” commented the comedian after putting it on and finally starting the conversation.