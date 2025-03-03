Addrien Brody, on the red carpet of the Oscars, next to his partner Georgina Chapman

The actress has approached the interpreter to recreate the time when she received the statuette for her performance in ‘The pianist’

03/03/2025



Updated at 08: 58h.





Adrien Brody could not believe that he had won the Oscar Award for Best Actor for ‘The Pianist’, when Halle Berry said his name in 2003. When climbing the visibly excited scanenerium when he became, until that time, the youngest to obtain it, he approached the actress and planted a passionate kiss.

This year, his passage through the red carpet was one of the most anticipated after his nomination for his role in ‘The Brutalist’. Together with his partner, Georgina Chapman, has caught a large number of flashes of the photographers stationed in the Dolby Theater.

Halle Berry has approached the actor and, after gesturing to Chapman to ask for permission, he wanted to ‘return’ the kiss that left him so good 22 years ago.

Before these, Chapman has only been able to applaud. And Adrien Brody, excited, to repeat the Oscar.