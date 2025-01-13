You never (ever) have to Underestimate the talent and exquisiteness of roadside restaurants. Many are worth a visit, especially for travelers or truck drivers who must travel thousands of kilometers of the peninsula or the islands of Spain and They need a place to rest and regain strength.. And it’s not just us saying it, it’s also something corroborated by iconic chefs from our country like Martin Berasategui, who is clear about which one is his favorite.

Likewise, truck drivers have raised their voices with the guide The trucker recommendswhich offers the best options anywhere on the peninsula and the islands to eat and rest. It has been prepared by Wtransnet and is collected more than 200 establishments selected by workers dedicated to the transportation sector.

Some that have been mentioned have been Puerta Sevilla (Córdoba) or El Garrotal (Palma del Río). There is another one that appears in The trucker recommends and which is located in a road towards Galicia. Do you know which one we are talking about?

A restaurant located in a hotel

The La Hacienda restaurant is one of the gastronomic places chosen by truck drivers bound for Galicia. It is located in the municipality of La Bañeza (León), specifically at exit 303 of the A-6, destination to Galicia.

Grilled sirloin with sauce on top La Hacienda Restaurant

The most surprising thing about La Hacienda is that It has been open since 1940 and it is a place, not only to rest, but to organize celebrations such as weddings or communions. It has a living room and is also located in a hotel, ideal to rest and spend the nightif necessary.

On their website, they describe themselves as “one of the hotels more modern and functional of the province of León”. They have “good cuisine”, a “well-stocked store with products from the land of León, a cafeteria and a large secure parking lot”.





Impossible not to talk about the restaurant’s gastronomic offerings. Castilian-Leonese cuisine is the star of the menu and its specialties, according to them, They are frog legs (a very common dish in the Zamora area and that Dabiz Muñoz included in the DiverXO menu a few years ago) and Bañezana beans. “Taste one of our most traditional dishes,” they suggest on their website.

We know that traveling kilometers and kilometers of road in a day can be exhaustingbut thanks to establishments such as La Hacienda or Los Valles (located on the A-52) and recommendations such as those that appear in The trucker recommends, Any car trip is entertaining.

